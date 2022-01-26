KS Bancorp, Inc. to Issue Dividend of $0.16 (OTCBB:KSBI)

KS Bancorp, Inc. (OTCBB:KSBI) declared a dividend on Friday, January 21st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, February 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th.
KS Bancorp has a 1 year low of $19.02 and a 1 year high of $34.00.
KS Bancorp Company Profile
Featured Article: Oversold
Receive News & Ratings for KS Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KS Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.