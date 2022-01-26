Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Acquired by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 1,085.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 397,425 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 363,904 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc. owned about 0.42% of Laboratory Co. of America worth $111,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,895,962 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,005,650,000 after buying an additional 263,760 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,750,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 5.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,240,381 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,169,709,000 after purchasing an additional 206,018 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 193.4% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 269,426 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $75,827,000 after purchasing an additional 177,599 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 79.3% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 377,188 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $106,155,000 after buying an additional 166,784 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on LH shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $377.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $304.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Mizuho raised their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $332.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $336.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Laboratory Co. of America presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $322.40.

Shares of NYSE LH opened at $268.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $290.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $290.18. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1-year low of $212.85 and a 1-year high of $317.17. The firm has a market cap of $25.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $6.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by $1.90. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 31.56% and a net margin of 16.69%. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $8.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 27.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Dwight Gary Gilliland sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.26, for a total value of $151,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

