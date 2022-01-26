Lake Street Capital Cuts Shapeways (NYSE:SHPW) Price Target to $5.50

Shapeways (NYSE:SHPW) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Lake Street Capital from $12.00 to $5.50 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Lake Street Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 82.72% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on SHPW. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shapeways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Shapeways from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Shares of SHPW stock opened at $3.01 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.70. Shapeways has a 1-year low of $2.41 and a 1-year high of $12.81.

Shapeways (NYSE:SHPW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $7.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.60 million.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shapeways in the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Shapeways in the third quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Shapeways in the third quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Shapeways in the third quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Shapeways in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,775,000. 78.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shapeways Company Profile

Shapeways Inc is a digital manufacturing industry combining with manufacturing powered by purpose-built proprietary software which enables customers to transform digital designs into physical products. Shapeways Inc, formerly known as Galileo Acquisition Corp, is based in NEW YORK.

