Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 39.76%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS.

Shares of LKFN opened at $80.33 on Wednesday. Lakeland Financial has a 12 month low of $56.06 and a 12 month high of $85.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.33 and its 200-day moving average is $71.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 21.36 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 24th. This is a boost from Lakeland Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.17%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

In other news, Director Robert E. Bartels, Jr. acquired 660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $72.00 per share, with a total value of $47,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Lakeland Financial by 46.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 259.0% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 33,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,361,000 after buying an additional 23,902 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 108.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 4,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 358.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 93,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,646,000 after buying an additional 72,920 shares during the last quarter. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lakeland Financial

Lakeland Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services. It offers commercial and consumer banking, trust and wealth management, brokerage, and treasury management commercial services. The company was founded on February 8, 1983 and is headquartered in Warsaw, IN.

