Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.70-8.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.74. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.95-4.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.50 billion.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $700.00 to $770.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Lam Research in a report on Tuesday. They issued a sector weight rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Lam Research in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $869.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lam Research from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $694.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lam Research presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $720.07.

Lam Research stock traded up $8.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $596.67. The stock had a trading volume of 2,354,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,749,183. Lam Research has a 12 month low of $481.05 and a 12 month high of $731.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $677.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $624.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $8.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.96% and a net margin of 27.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.03 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Lam Research will post 34.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 20.26%.

In other news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $712.50, for a total transaction of $7,125,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 8,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $608.07, for a total value of $5,081,640.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,260 shares of company stock valued at $26,310,966 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Lam Research stock. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 80.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

