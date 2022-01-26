Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA) Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $2.40 Per Share

Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA) – Research analysts at B. Riley raised their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Landsea Homes in a research report issued on Thursday, January 20th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.40 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.52.

Get Landsea Homes alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Landsea Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday.

LSEA stock opened at $7.31 on Monday. Landsea Homes has a 52-week low of $7.00 and a 52-week high of $10.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.34.

Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $214.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.76 million. Landsea Homes had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 2.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share.

In related news, Director Elias Farhat bought 5,000 shares of Landsea Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.27 per share, for a total transaction of $41,350.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 6,250 shares of company stock valued at $51,968. 75.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Landsea Homes by 63.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Landsea Homes by 74.8% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,516 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Landsea Homes by 73.2% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,610 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Landsea Homes in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Landsea Homes by 159.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 4,411 shares during the last quarter. 17.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Landsea Homes

Landsea Homes Corp. provides building construction services. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

Featured Story: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Landsea Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landsea Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.