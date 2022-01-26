Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.70-2.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.45. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.70-1.75 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.60 billion.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Landstar System from $167.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Stephens increased their price objective on Landstar System from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Wolfe Research downgraded Landstar System from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $169.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Cowen increased their price objective on Landstar System from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Landstar System from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Landstar System presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $164.53.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSTR traded down $5.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $157.56. 486,182 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 366,399. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $166.48. Landstar System has a fifty-two week low of $138.30 and a fifty-two week high of $188.63. The stock has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.12. Landstar System had a return on equity of 43.36% and a net margin of 5.66%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. Landstar System’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Landstar System will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th were issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.51%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Landstar System stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,214 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,365 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.40% of Landstar System worth $24,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

