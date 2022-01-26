Lavaca Capital LLC Grows Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Lavaca Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,467 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 51.8% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 126 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the second quarter worth about $48,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the second quarter worth about $57,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the third quarter worth approximately $72,000. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

In other news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.73, for a total transaction of $272,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.13, for a total value of $1,450,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NSC opened at $277.43 on Wednesday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $230.15 and a one year high of $299.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $284.06 and a 200 day moving average of $270.15. The company has a market capitalization of $67.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 26.84%. Norfolk Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 37.46%.

NSC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $263.00 to $325.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $298.45.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

See Also: Upside/Downside Explanation

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.