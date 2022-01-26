Lavaca Capital LLC Has $2.06 Million Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Lavaca Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 157.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,882 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group comprises approximately 0.2% of Lavaca Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Lavaca Capital LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $2,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Camden National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,339,000 after purchasing an additional 9,866 shares during the period. Artal Group S.A. purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the third quarter worth approximately $14,805,000. Formula Growth Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 78.8% during the second quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 111,149 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,206,000 after acquiring an additional 48,985 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the third quarter worth about $4,520,000. Finally, Crescent Park Management L.P. grew its position in Alibaba Group by 2.6% during the second quarter. Crescent Park Management L.P. now owns 154,122 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,952,000 after buying an additional 3,869 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BABA opened at $121.70 on Wednesday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $108.70 and a 52-week high of $274.29. The company has a market cap of $329.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $126.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $9.74. The firm had revenue of $200.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.97 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 15.27%. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BABA shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $234.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $192.00 to $182.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $218.86.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

