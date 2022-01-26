Lavaca Capital LLC Has $207,000 Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Lavaca Capital LLC lowered its stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 19.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 150 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 36 shares during the period. Lavaca Capital LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 82.4% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 31 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc raised its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 210.0% in the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 31 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 48 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 8,930 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,536.29, for a total transaction of $13,719,069.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Gerry Keller sold 259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,545.08, for a total transaction of $400,175.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,826 shares of company stock worth $38,251,715 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on MTD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,552.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,455.00 to $1,531.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NYSE MTD opened at $1,413.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,560.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,516.48. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,033.40 and a twelve month high of $1,714.75. The stock has a market cap of $32.50 billion, a PE ratio of 44.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.30.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.28 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $951.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.63 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 369.24% and a net margin of 20.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.02 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 33.42 EPS for the current year.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.