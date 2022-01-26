Lavaca Capital LLC Has $460,000 Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Lavaca Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,458 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,673 shares during the period. Lavaca Capital LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $460,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 111.8% during the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 31,331 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 16,538 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,599,481 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,522,774,000 after buying an additional 3,002,815 shares during the period. Sabal Trust CO increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.3% during the third quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 642,568 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $34,976,000 after buying an additional 1,968 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 59.2% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 660,620 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,013,000 after buying an additional 245,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.4% in the second quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 54,376 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,882,000 after buying an additional 3,291 shares in the last quarter. 71.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cisco Systems stock opened at $56.12 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.15 and a 52 week high of $64.29. The company has a market capitalization of $236.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.24.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.59% and a net margin of 22.44%. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 55.02%.

Several analysts have recently commented on CSCO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Erste Group upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.06.

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 12,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.80, for a total value of $697,165.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $9,036,076.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 176,149 shares of company stock valued at $9,760,545 over the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

