Lavaca Capital LLC Sells 569 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Lavaca Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 569 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up about 0.6% of Lavaca Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Lavaca Capital LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $5,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the second quarter worth $37,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the third quarter worth $38,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEP opened at $169.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $235.02 billion, a PE ratio of 29.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $169.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.36. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.32 and a 12-month high of $177.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 73.25%.

Several equities analysts have commented on PEP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.71.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

