Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.45 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.45 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Lazard’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.44 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.47. Lazard reported earnings per share of $1.66 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 12.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Lazard will report full year earnings of $4.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.56 to $4.59. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.65 to $5.14. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Lazard.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $702.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.97 million. Lazard had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 58.36%. Lazard’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LAZ shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on Lazard from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Lazard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $53.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Lazard from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.33.

In related news, CAO Scott D. Hoffman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $1,155,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Lazard during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lazard in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Lazard during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Lazard by 79.9% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lazard by 24.9% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. 75.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE LAZ traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.24. The company had a trading volume of 11,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 581,470. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.42. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Lazard has a 1 year low of $38.68 and a 1 year high of $53.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.63%.

About Lazard

Lazard Ltd. is a financial advisory and asset management firm, which engages in the provision of crafting solutions to the clients, including corporations, governments, institutions, partnerships, and individuals. It operates through the Financial Advisory and Asset Management segments. The Financial Advisory segment offers corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients, an array of financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, and corporate preparedness.

