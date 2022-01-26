LCX Price Down 14.7% Over Last 7 Days (LCX)

LCX (CURRENCY:LCX) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. One LCX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000274 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, LCX has traded 14.7% lower against the dollar. LCX has a total market cap of $77.79 million and approximately $2.39 million worth of LCX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00004575 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001097 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.14 or 0.00042468 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00006366 BTC.

LCX Coin Profile

LCX (LCX) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 4th, 2019. LCX’s total supply is 950,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 746,609,231 coins. LCX’s official Twitter account is @lcx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for LCX is www.lcx.com/insights . LCX’s official website is www.lcx.com

According to CryptoCompare, “LCX is building a blockchain ecosystem – enabling institutional, merchant and consumer access digital assets in a secure, trusted ecosystem. LCX aims to build a new infrastructure for digital finance, focusing on all aspects of compliance and regulation. Investing to build AML and KYC technology solutions at the institutional and consumer level, including on-chain analytics and surveillance for all crypto deposits and withdrawals. LCX is continuously engaging with policy makers, regulators, and financial institutions and will routinely participate in financial and security audits, as well as regulatory compliance reviews. “

LCX Coin Trading

