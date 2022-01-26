LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) Given a €155.00 Price Target at UBS Group

LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) has been given a €155.00 ($176.14) target price by UBS Group in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 36.93% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on LEG. Berenberg Bank set a €155.00 ($176.14) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($164.77) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Nord/LB set a €130.00 ($147.73) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €158.80 ($180.45) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €150.00 ($170.45) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €144.53 ($164.24).

LEG Immobilien stock traded up €0.05 ($0.06) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting €113.20 ($128.64). The company had a trading volume of 197,763 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €121.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €127.34. LEG Immobilien has a 1 year low of €75.17 ($85.42) and a 1 year high of €98.50 ($111.93).

LEG Immobilien AG operates as an integrated property company in Germany. It rents apartments, commercial units, and garages and parking spaces; and purchases and sells property portfolios. The company also offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT services for third parties.

