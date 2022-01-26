Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Leslie’s Inc. provides direct-to-consumer brand in the U.S. pool and spa care industry, serving residential, professional and commercial consumers. The company markets its products through physical locations and multiple digital platforms. Leslie’s Inc. is based in PHOENIX. “

Get Leslie's alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Leslie’s in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Leslie’s from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Leslie’s in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Leslie’s from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on Leslie’s from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.77.

Leslie’s stock opened at $20.68 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.56. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.81. Leslie’s has a 12-month low of $19.80 and a 12-month high of $32.84.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $408.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.04 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. Research analysts predict that Leslie’s will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 13,625,310 shares of Leslie’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $275,912,527.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Paula Baker sold 25,156 shares of Leslie’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $520,729.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in shares of Leslie’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $348,000. J2 Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Leslie’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Leslie’s by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 4,783,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,189,000 after purchasing an additional 472,095 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Leslie’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Leslie’s by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,426,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,412,000 after purchasing an additional 212,596 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.59% of the company’s stock.

About Leslie’s

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

Recommended Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Leslie’s (LESL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Leslie's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leslie's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.