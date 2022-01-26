Lethean One Day Volume Reaches $263.00 (LTHN)

Lethean (CURRENCY:LTHN) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 26th. During the last week, Lethean has traded down 15.1% against the dollar. One Lethean coin can currently be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Lethean has a market cap of $799,257.66 and $263.00 worth of Lethean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35,952.61 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,386.20 or 0.06637072 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104.66 or 0.00291117 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $281.27 or 0.00782346 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00009958 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.62 or 0.00065685 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00008418 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $143.44 or 0.00398959 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.43 or 0.00248743 BTC.

About Lethean

Lethean (CRYPTO:LTHN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Lethean’s total supply is 865,787,039 coins and its circulating supply is 795,787,039 coins. The Reddit community for Lethean is /r/Lethean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lethean’s official website is intensecoin.com . Lethean’s official Twitter account is @LetheanMovement and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lethean is the synthesis of blockchain and VPN technology created for the new age of digital censorship and geo-restricted content. Lethean incorporates the anonymous Cryptonote blockchain to empower users to purchase proxy and VPN services. Lethean was rebranded from IntenseCoin and it is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency based on the Cryptonight v2 algorithm. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them as well as to access blocked content on the Web. “

Buying and Selling Lethean

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lethean directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lethean should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lethean using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

