LG Display (NYSE:LPL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 48,801 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 720,338 shares.The stock last traded at $9.00 and had previously closed at $9.25.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut LG Display from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. CLSA raised LG Display from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.31, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.09.

LG Display (NYSE:LPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.12. LG Display had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 5.74%. The firm had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.36 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that LG Display Co., Ltd. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LPL. AXA S.A. purchased a new position in shares of LG Display during the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of LG Display during the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of LG Display by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 15,739 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc raised its stake in shares of LG Display by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 18,165 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 7,566 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LG Display during the 3rd quarter valued at $194,000. 2.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LG Display Company Profile (NYSE:LPL)

LG Display Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of thin film transistor and organic light-emitting diode display (OLED) products. Its products include television, commercial, monitor, notebook, mobile, auto, and OLED display. The company was founded on February 28, 1985 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

