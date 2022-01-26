Liberated Syndication (OTCMKTS:LSYN) Shares Up 5.9%

Liberated Syndication Inc. (OTCMKTS:LSYN)’s share price shot up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.60 and last traded at $3.60. 800 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 9,940 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.40.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.57.

About Liberated Syndication (OTCMKTS:LSYN)

Liberated Syndication Inc engages in the provision of podcast hosting services, media distribution statistics, and tools. It operates through the Libsyn and Pair segments. The Libsyn segment offers podcast hosting services. The Pair segment includes internet hosting services. The company was founded on September 29, 2005 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

