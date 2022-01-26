Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $34.70

Lightspeed POS Inc. (TSE:LSPD)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$34.70 and last traded at C$34.97, with a volume of 109107 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$40.03.

LSPD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a C$128.00 target price on shares of Lightspeed POS in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Lightspeed POS from C$104.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$96.00 target price on Lightspeed POS and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. CIBC reduced their price objective on Lightspeed POS from C$190.00 to C$125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Lightspeed POS to a “buy” rating and set a C$102.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$116.56.

The company has a quick ratio of 8.35, a current ratio of 8.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$54.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$97.84. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.03.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

