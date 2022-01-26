Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Stock Holdings Boosted by Sit Investment Associates Inc.

Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,046 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,685 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $5,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rossmore Private Capital grew its position in Linde by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 3,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Linde by 2.7% in the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Navalign LLC lifted its position in shares of Linde by 1.4% in the third quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 2,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Linde by 0.4% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,529,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Linde by 15.9% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

LIN stock opened at $313.59 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $331.79 and its 200 day moving average is $317.20. Linde plc has a one year low of $240.80 and a one year high of $352.18. The firm has a market cap of $160.73 billion, a PE ratio of 46.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.06. Linde had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 11.99%. The firm had revenue of $7.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share. Linde’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 10.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Linde news, VP John Panikar sold 4,872 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.19, for a total value of $1,594,069.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LIN. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $381.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Linde from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Wolfe Research raised Linde from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $338.00 to $404.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Linde from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.40.

Linde Company Profile

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

Featured Article: Which market index is the best?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.