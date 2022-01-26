Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) Receives $41.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.00.

LAC has been the subject of several analyst reports. National Bankshares increased their target price on Lithium Americas from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Lithium Americas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Lithium Americas from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Lithium Americas from $25.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Lithium Americas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

Shares of NYSE:LAC traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.57. 89,948 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,670,949. The company has a quick ratio of 57.43, a current ratio of 57.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Lithium Americas has a 12 month low of $11.84 and a 12 month high of $41.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.59 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.81.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.05). Analysts forecast that Lithium Americas will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 128.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 17,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 9,778 shares during the period. Kingfisher Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Lithium Americas during the 4th quarter worth about $1,097,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Lithium Americas during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Lithium Americas during the 4th quarter worth about $781,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Lithium Americas during the 4th quarter worth about $464,000. 17.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lithium Americas

Lithium Americas Corp. is a resource company, which engages in lithium development projects. Its projects include: Thacker Pass and Caucharí-Olaroz. The company was founded by Raymond Edward Flood, Jr. on November 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

