Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) released its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Live Oak Bancshares had a net margin of 34.01% and a return on equity of 26.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share.

Live Oak Bancshares stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.60. 16,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 377,228. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.48. Live Oak Bancshares has a 1-year low of $38.50 and a 1-year high of $99.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.94.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. Live Oak Bancshares’s payout ratio is 3.22%.

In other Live Oak Bancshares news, General Counsel Gregory W. Seward sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total transaction of $591,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, President Neil Lawrence Underwood sold 21,116 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.12, for a total transaction of $1,797,393.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 173,549 shares of company stock worth $16,233,493 over the last three months. Company insiders own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LOB. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 37.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,578 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,162,000 after purchasing an additional 14,511 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 63.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,689 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares in the third quarter valued at about $1,231,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 549.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,898 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 6,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 5.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 141,704 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,016,000 after buying an additional 7,918 shares during the period. 58.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LOB shares. Raymond James increased their target price on Live Oak Bancshares from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Live Oak Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Live Oak Bancshares from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company, which operates as a national online platform for small business lending. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Fintech, and Other. The Banking segment provides financing services to small businesses nationwide in targeted industries and deposit-related services to small businesses, consumers, and other customers nationwide.

