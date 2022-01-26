Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.31 EPS

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The aerospace company reported $7.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.16 by $0.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.66 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 104.60% and a net margin of 9.13%. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.38 EPS.

LMT traded up $4.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $391.24. The stock had a trading volume of 3,639,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,130,312. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $351.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $354.29. Lockheed Martin has a 1 year low of $319.81 and a 1 year high of $396.99. The stock has a market cap of $107.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $379.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen lowered Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $400.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $440.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $410.29.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 10,687 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,043,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,337 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,044,680 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,530,306,000 after purchasing an additional 26,557 shares during the period. 73.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

