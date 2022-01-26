Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) PT Raised to $400.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $379.00 to $400.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.31% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $440.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $394.00 to $376.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen cut Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $400.00 to $375.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Lockheed Martin from $458.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $387.90.
NYSE LMT opened at $387.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.94. Lockheed Martin has a 52 week low of $319.81 and a 52 week high of $396.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $351.62 and a 200-day moving average of $354.29.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 104.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 720.0% during the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 73.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Lockheed Martin
Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.
Featured Article: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?
Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.