Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) PT Raised to $400.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $379.00 to $400.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.31% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $440.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $394.00 to $376.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen cut Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $400.00 to $375.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Lockheed Martin from $458.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $387.90.

NYSE LMT opened at $387.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.94. Lockheed Martin has a 52 week low of $319.81 and a 52 week high of $396.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $351.62 and a 200-day moving average of $354.29.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $7.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.16 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.66 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 104.60% and a net margin of 9.13%. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin will post 27.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 104.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 720.0% during the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 73.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

