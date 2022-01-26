Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of approx $26.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $26.66. The company issued revenue guidance of approx $66.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $66.39 billion.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LMT. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $458.00 to $430.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Bank of America cut Lockheed Martin from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $440.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Cowen cut Lockheed Martin from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $400.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Lockheed Martin from $394.00 to $376.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $385.28.

NYSE:LMT opened at $387.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $351.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $354.29. The stock has a market cap of $106.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.94. Lockheed Martin has a 1 year low of $319.81 and a 1 year high of $396.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.15 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.66 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 104.60% and a net margin of 9.13%. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin will post 27.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,044,680 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,530,306,000 after acquiring an additional 26,557 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 10,687 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,043,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,337 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. 73.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

