Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The technology company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.32, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Logitech International had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 43.78%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ LOGI opened at $77.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 0.86. Logitech International has a 12 month low of $71.11 and a 12 month high of $140.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.70.

LOGI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Logitech International from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Logitech International from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Logitech International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Logitech International in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.67.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Logitech International stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 292,575 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,754 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.18% of Logitech International worth $35,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.50% of the company’s stock.

Logitech International Company Profile

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets, and other digital platforms. Its products include mice, keyboards, presentation remotes, headsets, and speakers. The firm offers solutions for healthy computing, wireless charging, streaming, virtual reality, rom home, schools, healthcare, and software and apps.

