Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) Releases Earnings Results

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Luther Burbank had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 31.82%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share.
Luther Burbank stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.90. The company had a trading volume of 525 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,742. Luther Burbank has a 12 month low of $9.18 and a 12 month high of $15.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $718.46 million, a P/E ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 0.78.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Luther Burbank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.
About Luther Burbank
Luther Burbank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The firm operates through its subsidiary, Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, high net worth individuals, depositors, and commercial businesses. It accepts deposits from general public and invests those funds in real estate loans, including permanent mortgage and construction loan.
