Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) Releases Earnings Results

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Luther Burbank had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 31.82%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share.

Luther Burbank stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.90. The company had a trading volume of 525 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,742. Luther Burbank has a 12 month low of $9.18 and a 12 month high of $15.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $718.46 million, a P/E ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 0.78.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Luther Burbank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Luther Burbank by 100.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Luther Burbank by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Luther Burbank by 65.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 14,401 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.88% of the company’s stock.

About Luther Burbank

Luther Burbank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The firm operates through its subsidiary, Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, high net worth individuals, depositors, and commercial businesses. It accepts deposits from general public and invests those funds in real estate loans, including permanent mortgage and construction loan.

