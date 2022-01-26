LyondellBasell Industries (LYB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, January 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.96 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.78 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.36 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 57.51% and a net margin of 13.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. On average, analysts expect LyondellBasell Industries to post $19 EPS for the current fiscal year and $16 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:LYB opened at $93.21 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $31.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.48. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $84.06 and a fifty-two week high of $118.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $92.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.44.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.42%.

LYB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $135.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $106.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.41.

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

