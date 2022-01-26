MACOM Technology Solutions (MTSI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 27th. Analysts expect MACOM Technology Solutions to post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter. MACOM Technology Solutions has set its Q1 guidance at $0.60 to $0.64 EPS and its Q1 2022 guidance at $0.600-$0.640 EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $155.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.97 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 26.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect MACOM Technology Solutions to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:MTSI opened at $62.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a current ratio of 5.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 117.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.99. MACOM Technology Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $48.68 and a fifty-two week high of $80.30.

In related news, SVP Ambra R. Roth sold 1,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $80,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Donghyun Thomas Hwang sold 518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.22, for a total transaction of $37,927.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 241,069 shares of company stock worth $17,753,961 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTSI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 225,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,625,000 after buying an additional 10,143 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 257.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,327,000 after buying an additional 48,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $313,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MTSI. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.25.

About MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and market of semiconductor products for the telecommunications, industrial and defense and datacenter industries. Its products include integrated circuits (IC), multi-chip modules (MCM), power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems.

