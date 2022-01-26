Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 288,749 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,784,531 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 288,749 shares during the period. Cognizant Technology Solutions comprises about 0.6% of Macquarie Group Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $651,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Iowa State Bank lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 25,001 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 5,246 shares during the period. Triodos Investment Management BV increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Triodos Investment Management BV now owns 331,340 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $24,589,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 33,000 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $2,449,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5.8% in the third quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 22,692 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CTSH traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $82.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,025,945. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market cap of $43.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.15. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12 month low of $66.19 and a 12 month high of $92.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.72.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The information technology service provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 10.48%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 6,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total value of $519,347.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Barclays increased their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $58.50 to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.73.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

