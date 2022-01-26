Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 58,338 Shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Macquarie Group Ltd. cut its position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) by 1.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,624,291 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 58,338 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Trex were worth $369,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trex by 560.5% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trex during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trex during the third quarter valued at about $76,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trex during the third quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Trex during the third quarter valued at about $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TREX. Stephens upped their target price on Trex from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. B. Riley upped their target price on Trex from $108.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Trex from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. UBS Group started coverage on Trex in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Trex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.82.

NYSE TREX traded up $2.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $93.65. The stock had a trading volume of 5,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,230,391. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $125.85 and its 200 day moving average is $112.85. Trex Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.76 and a twelve month high of $140.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.67 and a beta of 1.37.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The construction company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. Trex had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 20.21%. The firm had revenue of $335.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 45.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Trex news, Director Richard E. Posey sold 2,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total value of $268,157.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP William R. Gupp sold 2,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total value of $281,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,274 shares of company stock valued at $2,123,699 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

