Magnetar Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 1,903 F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,903 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,300 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 176 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,310 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 64.4% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 148 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,006 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

Get F5 Networks alerts:

Shares of F5 Networks stock opened at $221.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $232.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $214.78. The company has a market cap of $13.54 billion, a PE ratio of 41.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.06. F5 Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.34 and a fifty-two week high of $249.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The network technology company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $687.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.08 million. F5 Networks had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. Analysts expect that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FFIV shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of F5 Networks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $307.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $238.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $265.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $245.34.

In related news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,204 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.74, for a total transaction of $294,666.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 7,975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.53, for a total transaction of $1,758,726.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,869 shares of company stock valued at $8,008,598 over the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

F5 Networks Profile

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

Recommended Story: Discount Rate

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV).

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.