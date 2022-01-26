Magnetar Financial LLC Invests $413,000 in Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR)

Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 15,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Corsair Gaming during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Corsair Gaming during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Corsair Gaming during the 3rd quarter worth about $94,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Corsair Gaming by 53.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Corsair Gaming during the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Corsair Gaming alerts:

Shares of CRSR stock opened at $19.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.64 and a 200-day moving average of $25.34. Corsair Gaming, Inc. has a one year low of $17.68 and a one year high of $49.60.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $391.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.20 million. Corsair Gaming had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 30.59%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Corsair Gaming, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CRSR. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Corsair Gaming from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Corsair Gaming from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corsair Gaming from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Corsair Gaming from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Corsair Gaming from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.56.

Corsair Gaming Company Profile

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

Read More: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRSR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR).

Receive News & Ratings for Corsair Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corsair Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.