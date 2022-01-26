Magnetar Financial LLC Makes New $360,000 Investment in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MRVI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 55.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,348,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,393,000 after buying an additional 2,992,196 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,652,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,980,000 after purchasing an additional 2,949,028 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 102.2% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,455,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746,410 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 67.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,599,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,382 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 1,562.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 884,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,408,000 after purchasing an additional 831,237 shares during the period. 50.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MRVI opened at $26.32 on Wednesday. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.16 and a 12 month high of $63.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.28. The company has a current ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 0.04.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. Maravai LifeSciences had a return on equity of 109.36% and a net margin of 22.69%. The company had revenue of $204.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.68 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Maravai LifeSciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Maravai LifeSciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.80.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

