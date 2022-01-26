Magnetar Financial LLC Purchases New Shares in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 1,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PH. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 310,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,324,000 after purchasing an additional 43,094 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 13.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 23,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,334,000 after buying an additional 2,754 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 9.0% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 80,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,751,000 after purchasing an additional 6,653 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 5.5% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,133,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Thomas L. Williams sold 23,496 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.33, for a total value of $7,620,457.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 2,616 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.40, for a total transaction of $872,174.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,730 shares of company stock valued at $10,678,810. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $327.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Parker-Hannifin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $342.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Melius upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $366.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $359.47.

Shares of NYSE PH opened at $311.80 on Wednesday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52-week low of $247.41 and a 52-week high of $334.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $316.63 and a 200-day moving average of $305.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.07 billion, a PE ratio of 21.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 27.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.07 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 16.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

