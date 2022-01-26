Magnetar Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 57,000 Cipher Mining Inc (NASDAQ:CIFR)

Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cipher Mining Inc (NASDAQ:CIFR) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 57,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $455,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in shares of Cipher Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,070,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT bought a new stake in shares of Cipher Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,319,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cipher Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,453,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cipher Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at about $256,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cipher Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:CIFR opened at $2.75 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.43. Cipher Mining Inc has a 12-month low of $2.54 and a 12-month high of $15.39.

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Cipher Mining Profile

Good Works Acquisition Corp. entered a definitive agreement for a business combination with Cipher Mining Technologies Inc

