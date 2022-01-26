Magnetar Financial LLC Takes $390,000 Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 153.8% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 323.5% in the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. 69.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

CHTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Charter Communications from $665.00 to $603.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley downgraded Charter Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $740.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Charter Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $770.00 to $690.00 in a research note on Monday. UBS Group downgraded Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $810.00 to $645.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $825.00 to $725.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $770.64.

In related news, CEO Thomas Rutledge sold 43,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $674.34, for a total value of $29,068,100.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHTR stock opened at $563.54 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $636.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $705.15. Charter Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $560.72 and a one year high of $825.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.67, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $6.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.71 by $0.79. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 8.40%. The business had revenue of $13.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 22.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Charter Communications Profile

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

Further Reading: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.