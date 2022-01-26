Magnetar Financial LLC Takes $545,000 Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 11,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its stake in Cardinal Health by 903.6% in the third quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cardinal Health by 36.9% in the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 8,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Cardinal Health by 936.6% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 411,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,352,000 after purchasing an additional 371,783 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in Cardinal Health by 237.7% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 195,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,684,000 after purchasing an additional 137,816 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in Cardinal Health by 24.6% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 8,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares during the period. 84.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cardinal Health stock opened at $50.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.12. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a one year low of $45.85 and a one year high of $62.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.13 and a 200 day moving average of $51.46.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $43.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.83 billion. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 89.90% and a net margin of 0.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a $0.4908 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 50.65%.

In other Cardinal Health news, insider Ola M. Snow sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total value of $491,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Cardinal Health from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet raised Cardinal Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Cardinal Health from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.00.

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

