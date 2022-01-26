Magnus Financial Group LLC Buys 163 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,005 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Perritt Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 105.6% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 46,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,463,000 after purchasing an additional 24,062 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,406,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,758,000 after buying an additional 170,112 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,183,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,335,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,712,000 after buying an additional 34,113 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVW stock opened at $72.67 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.62. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $60.70 and a 52 week high of $85.09.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

