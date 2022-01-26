Magnus Financial Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Magnus Financial Group LLC cut its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,069 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 311 shares during the quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in General Motors by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in General Motors by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital LLC boosted its stake in General Motors by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 823 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co boosted its stake in General Motors by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 8,850 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC boosted its stake in General Motors by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 5,279 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

In other news, EVP Craig B. Glidden sold 14,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total transaction of $923,124.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas L. Parks sold 9,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.31, for a total transaction of $612,793.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 263,317 shares of company stock worth $16,935,736. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GM stock opened at $51.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $75.35 billion, a PE ratio of 6.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.14. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $47.07 and a fifty-two week high of $67.21.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $26.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.88 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 20.41%. General Motors’s quarterly revenue was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.83 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on GM shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of General Motors from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of General Motors from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, General Motors has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.67.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.