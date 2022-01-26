Magnus Financial Group LLC Sells 6,117 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Magnus Financial Group LLC reduced its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 69.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,117 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ESGU. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $1,674,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 7.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 9.9% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 20,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 11.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 928,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,459,000 after purchasing an additional 96,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 73.4% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

NASDAQ ESGU opened at $97.91 on Wednesday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52 week low of $85.08 and a 52 week high of $108.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $105.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.45.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.309 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%.

Featured Article: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.