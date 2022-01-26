Magnus Financial Group LLC Takes Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHV. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 603.5% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 55.2% in the third quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 108.8% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHV opened at $70.06 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $58.74 and a 52 week high of $74.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.64.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

