MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. Plans — Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:MNSB)

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNSB) declared a — dividend on Wednesday, January 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Thursday, February 10th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 2nd.

Shares of MainStreet Bancshares stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.00. 35,920 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,484. The firm has a market cap of $189.88 million, a P/E ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. MainStreet Bancshares has a 52-week low of $16.65 and a 52-week high of $26.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.04.

MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.04. MainStreet Bancshares had a return on equity of 16.87% and a net margin of 35.38%. As a group, equities analysts expect that MainStreet Bancshares will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

In other MainStreet Bancshares news, Director Patsy I. Rust purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.49 per share, with a total value of $27,490.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 7.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in MainStreet Bancshares stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNSB) by 11.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,535 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,795 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.64% of MainStreet Bancshares worth $1,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 41.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MainStreet Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

MainStreet Bancshares Company Profile

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking solutions through MainStreet Bank. It offers products and services such as checking, deposits, loans, credit cards, mortgages, and savings. The company was founded on March 28, 2003 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.

