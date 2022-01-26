MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) posted its earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.07), Fidelity Earnings reports. MakeMyTrip had a negative return on equity of 3.69% and a negative net margin of 13.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS.
MMYT traded down $1.83 on Wednesday, hitting $22.71. The company had a trading volume of 609,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,313. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.81. MakeMyTrip has a 52-week low of $22.56 and a 52-week high of $39.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.31 and a beta of 1.38.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MakeMyTrip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of MakeMyTrip from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of MakeMyTrip from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th.
About MakeMyTrip
MakeMyTrip Ltd. is an online travel company. Its services and products include air ticketing, hotels and packages, rail tickets, bus tickets, car hire, experiences and ancillary travel requirements such as facilitating access to third-party travel insurance and visa processing. The company’s brands include MakeMyTrip, goibibo, and redbus.
