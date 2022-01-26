MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) posted its earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.07), Fidelity Earnings reports. MakeMyTrip had a negative return on equity of 3.69% and a negative net margin of 13.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS.

MMYT traded down $1.83 on Wednesday, hitting $22.71. The company had a trading volume of 609,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,313. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.81. MakeMyTrip has a 52-week low of $22.56 and a 52-week high of $39.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.31 and a beta of 1.38.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MakeMyTrip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of MakeMyTrip from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of MakeMyTrip from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip by 178.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 61,510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 39,430 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip by 4.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 39,706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip by 33.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 248,607 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,471,000 after purchasing an additional 62,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip by 1,864.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 27,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.83% of the company’s stock.

About MakeMyTrip

MakeMyTrip Ltd. is an online travel company. Its services and products include air ticketing, hotels and packages, rail tickets, bus tickets, car hire, experiences and ancillary travel requirements such as facilitating access to third-party travel insurance and visa processing. The company’s brands include MakeMyTrip, goibibo, and redbus.

