Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $264.05 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) will announce sales of $264.05 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Malibu Boats’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $260.20 million and the highest is $266.10 million. Malibu Boats reported sales of $195.65 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 35%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Malibu Boats will report full year sales of $1.14 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.14 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.28 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Malibu Boats.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $253.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.16 million. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 35.88%. Malibu Boats’s revenue was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on MBUU. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Malibu Boats in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Malibu Boats from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Malibu Boats has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.78.

In related news, CEO Jackie D. Jr. Springer sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total value of $1,108,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Malibu Boats by 9.6% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 24,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,804,000 after buying an additional 2,152 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Malibu Boats by 25.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 250,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,372,000 after buying an additional 51,295 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 99.8% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 12,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 6,239 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 25.2% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 51,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,809,000 after purchasing an additional 10,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oberweis Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 1.9% during the second quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,419,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

MBUU traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $60.18. 5,073 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 159,321. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.70 and its 200 day moving average is $71.73. Malibu Boats has a 52 week low of $55.28 and a 52 week high of $93.00.

Malibu Boats, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and market of recreational powerboats. It offers performance sport boats, sterndrive, and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes and Cobalt brands. The firm operates through the following segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing and Cobalt.

