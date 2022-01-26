Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Trading 6.5% Higher

Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) shot up 6.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $61.48 and last traded at $60.47. 7,513 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 141,629 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.77.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MBUU. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Malibu Boats in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Malibu Boats from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.78.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.73.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $253.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.16 million. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 35.88%. Malibu Boats’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jackie D. Jr. Springer sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total transaction of $1,108,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Malibu Boats during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Malibu Boats in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 30.9% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 135.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Malibu Boats in the third quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

About Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU)

Malibu Boats, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and market of recreational powerboats. It offers performance sport boats, sterndrive, and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes and Cobalt brands. The firm operates through the following segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing and Cobalt.

