Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $74.07.

Several research analysts have commented on MPC shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Piper Sandler lowered Marathon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James lifted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Marathon Petroleum from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Marathon Petroleum stock traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.19. The stock had a trading volume of 83,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,619,878. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.02. Marathon Petroleum has a twelve month low of $42.32 and a twelve month high of $75.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.44 billion, a PE ratio of 5.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.09.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 0.50% and a net margin of 8.85%. The company had revenue of $32.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.00) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Charles E. Bunch bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $64.30 per share, for a total transaction of $64,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 12.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 120,479 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,279,000 after buying an additional 13,715 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 27.7% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 35,586 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,150,000 after buying an additional 7,710 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 27.0% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 16,368 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 3,480 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.7% during the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 237,383 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,343,000 after buying an additional 6,232 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the second quarter worth approximately $2,296,000. Institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.