Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) PT Raised to $87.00 at Raymond James

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from $85.00 to $87.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on MPC. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Marathon Petroleum from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Marathon Petroleum from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $74.07.

Shares of NYSE MPC opened at $71.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.24. Marathon Petroleum has a 12 month low of $42.32 and a 12 month high of $75.88. The stock has a market cap of $44.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.10, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.09.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $32.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.12 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 0.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.00) EPS. Analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Charles E. Bunch bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $64.30 per share, with a total value of $64,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meyer Handelman Co. lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 328,875 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,045,000 after purchasing an additional 6,950 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,993 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $306,000. SWS Partners lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. SWS Partners now owns 28,208 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sepio Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $3,059,000. 76.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

