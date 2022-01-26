Marcus Schulz Sells 395 Shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) CRO Marcus Schulz sold 395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total transaction of $11,944.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Marcus Schulz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 12th, Marcus Schulz sold 267 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.18, for a total value of $8,592.06.

On Tuesday, November 9th, Marcus Schulz sold 1,750 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $92,750.00.

Shares of BioLife Solutions stock opened at $28.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 280.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 1.61. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.93 and a 52-week high of $60.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.67.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $33.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.65 million. BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 2.39% and a net margin of 4.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BLFS shares. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BioLife Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BioLife Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.13.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. purchased a new position in BioLife Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $9,639,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 182.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,182 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 16,900 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 51,710 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 512,871 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $19,113,000 after buying an additional 107,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in BioLife Solutions during the third quarter worth about $1,133,000. 85.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

